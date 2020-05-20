Wanda Lee Bullock

A Private Graveside service for Mrs. Wanda Lee Bullock will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Moncla with Brother Keith Lamartiniere officiating.

Mrs. Bullock, age 73, of Moncla, departed this life on May 18, 2020 at her residence. She was preceded in death by her parents, Filmore and Mildred Dauzat Gaspard; two sons, David Gaspard, Ivan Gaspard, Jr. “Yank”; one brother, Donald Gaspard and one sister, Barbara Rodriguez.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 19 years, Stanley Bullock of Moncla; one son, Dane Gaspard (Christy) of Houston, Texas; one step-son, Jason Bullock (Kimberly) of Bossier City; two brothers, Wayne Gaspard of Center Point, Tommy Gaspard of Mancla; one sister, Gloria Dauzat of Moncla; three grandchildren, Zachary, Josh, Jessica; one great grandson, Corey; one step-granddaughter, Piper and one step-grandson, Braxton.