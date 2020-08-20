Wanda Long, 97, Center Point

Funeral services for Mrs. Wanda Duran Long will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church in Center Point with Reverend Lou Gordon officiating. Interment will be in Hopewell Cemetery.

Mrs. Long, age 97, of Center Point, passed away at Oak Haven Nursing Home in Center Point. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver Jerome and Maggie Estella Parham Duran; husband, Elmer W. Long; daughter Patricia Wiley Arnold; son, Jimmy Long, daughter-in-law, Linda Long; granddaughters, Kayla Long and Jennifer Long; grandsons, Rodney Wiley and Kyle Ogaard.

Those left to cherish her memory six sons, Kenneth Long (Shirley) of Denham Springs, Carl Long (Patricia) of Rector, AR, Glenn Long (Darlene) of Hineston, LA, Merl Long (Elsie) of Center Point, Gary Long of Woodworth, Ricky Long of Opelousas; one daughter, Tina Ogaard (Michael) of Woodworth; son-in-law, Leon “Smokey” Arnold of Center Point; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.