Wilda McDonald Hairford, age 94, of Plaucheville

Funeral mass for Wilda McDonald Hairford of Plaucheville will begin at 1:00pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Dupont. Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Mausoleum in Dupont.

Wilda Hairford, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Old Jefferson Community Care Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Susan Arcudia (Jose) of Mexico, and Jane Kimble (Jim) of Praireville; son, Steve McDonald (Paula) of Praireville; brother: Lance Kimball of Lafayette. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are: Cody Gautreau, Jacob Petty, Toby Petty, Daniel Lambert, Jacob Hall, Kenneth Arcudia, Joe Arcudia, Mason Diez and Trevor Pennington.

She was preceded in death by her son, Howard McDonald, Jr.; first husband and the father of her children, Howard McDonald, Sr., and her second husband, Robert Hairford; her parents, Oliver Kimball and Theresa Ardoin; sisters, Thelma Stage and Grace Triola; brothers: Hanley Kimball, Myron Kimball, Leroy Kimball and Neilus Kimball.

Visitation will begin at 10:00am until 1:00pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church Hall in Dupont.