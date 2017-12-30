Wildeth C. “Chris” Wilson, age 85, of Mandeville

Wildeth C. “Chris” Wilson

MANDEVILLE - A Memorial Mass for Wildeth C. “Chris” Wilson was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 21, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mandeville. Burial will be at a later date.

Wilson, age 85, was born on March 22, 1932, and passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 12, 2017. She was a native of Moreauville and resident of Mandeville. She loved being with her family and many friends, her beloved dogs, Daisy and Schotzie, spending time in her garden, was a voracious reader and a lifelong fan of the LSU Tigers. She will be sadly missed by all her knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernst and Inez Henson; and her husband, Billy R. Wilson, Sr.

She is survived by her children, Billy R. (Lisa), Wilson, Jr., Melissa W. (Richard) Hymel and Leslie W. (Richard) Chaix; grandchildren, Stephanie W. (Jack) Wilson, Patrick R. (Tiffany) Wilson and Gabrielle C. Chaix; great grandchildren, Kathryn M. Wilson and Sara E. Wilson; sister Michelle H. (Vincent) Chiara; nephew, Michael A. (Kirsten) Chiara; nieces, Christine C. (John) Wacaster and Susan L. Chiara; and great-niece, Autumn C. Wacaster.