William “Stebo” Pearce, 93, Evergreen

Outdoor graveside funeral services for William Stephen (Stebo) Pearce, Sr. will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Bayou Rouge Baptist Church cemetery in Evergreen, LA, with interment to follow under the direction of Melancon Funeral Home, Bunkie.

The family requests that visitation be observed at the Bayou Rouge Baptist Church on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 9:00 am-11:00 am in the church sanctuary prior to the funeral services.

Mr. Stebo, age 93, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at The Bailey Place assisted living facility in Bunkie, LA. He was born at home in Evergreen, LA, to Samuel Edwin Pearce, Sr. and Isabella Quarrels Pearce on July 25, 1927, where he then resided throughout his life. He was baptized in 1939 at Bayou Rouge Baptist Church, and ordained as a deacon of Bayou Rouge in 1956. He was an Eagle Scout, a WWII veteran, having served in the US NAVY, a dairyman, and a sixth-generation farmer. He served on several agriculture related boards, having been a founding board member of the Avoyelles Farmers Co-op, and a former Chairman of the Board of MFC Services. His personal interests included big game hunting throughout North America, gardening, and the restoration of classic pick-up trucks and farm tractors.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Myrna Joy Overbey Pearce, his parents, Samual Edwin (Mr. Ed) Pearce, Sr., and Isabella Quarrels Pearce, three sisters, Mary Pearce Hart, Virginia Pearce Broussard, and Barbara Pearce Wilson, one brother, Baby Samuel Edwin Pearce, Jr., two grandchildren, Robert Jeremy Taylor and Candace Pearce Pias, and two great-grandchildren, Baby William Dean Pias and Baby David Alan Soroosh. He is survived by four children: Lydia Pearce Soroosh (husband Robert), Samuel Edwin Pearce, III (wife Beverly), William Stephen Pearce, Jr. (wife Patricia) and David Clark Pearce (wife Nicole). He is also survived by fourteen grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers for the services will be William S. Pearce, III, Jonathon Fletcher Pearce, Samuel E. Pearce IV, Adam B. Pearce, George Tipton Pearce, Tyler J. Soileau, Andre’ A. Soileau, William Gill Pias, and Scott P. Plauche.

The family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to two of God’s most beautiful children, Carolyn Anderson and Stacie Warren for their tireless kindness and loving care of our father.