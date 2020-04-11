William Darryl Bettevy, 75, of Marksville

A Memorial Service and Inurnment for Mr. William Darryl Bettevy will be held at a later date.

Mr. Bettevy, age 75, of Marksville, departed this life on April 6, 2020 at Avoyelles Hospital in Marksville. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milby and Shirley Morgan Bettevy; son, Shawn Bettevy; sister, Nancy Pate and brother, Nicholas Bettevy.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 26 years, Mardell Gaspard Bettevy of Marksville; one brother, Ronald Bettevy (Rita) of Marksville; two grandchildren and eight step grandchildren.