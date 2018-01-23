William Jackson, age 85, of Big Cane

William Jackson

BIG CANE - Funeral services for William Jackson will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 25, 2018 at the Big Cane Baptist Church with the Bro. Donny McGee officiating. Burial will follow with military honors at the Big Cane Baptist Cemetery in Morrow. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson-Ducote Funeral Home of Bunkie.

Friends may visit on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Big Cane Baptist Church in Morrow.

Mr. Jackson, age 85 of Big Cane, passed away on Monday, January 22, 2018 at Opelousas General Hospital. He was born on April 9, 1932.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Cora Sawyer Jackson; sisters, Elizabeth Jackson, Joy Chelette and Jennie Jackson; and brothers, James Jackson and Richard Jackson.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Marceline Goudeau Jackson of Big Cane; his step-children, Bessie Garrett of Oregon and Buddy (Debby) Sheets of Prairieville; his grandchildren, Ian Garrett, Anna G. Terrell, Sydney Sheets, and Zachary Sheets; and his great-grandchildren, Emma Garret, Ellie Terrell, Isaac Terrell, Bentley Sheets and Callie Sheets.

Online condolences may be sent to www.hixson-ducote.com