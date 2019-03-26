A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for William Joseph “Will” Gaspard, Sr. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Moreauville on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Jose’ Pallipurath, celebrant. Burial will follow in Eternal Rest Cemetery in Marksville under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.

William Joseph “Will” Gaspard, Sr., age 44 of Moreauville, passed away at Avoyelles Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:25 P.M.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Monique Harris Gaspard of Moreauville, parents, Lillie Gaspard (Leon) Green of Marksville and Truman Williams of Marksville, children, Leron Channel of Marksville, Marquis Bazile of Baton Rouge, William Johnson of Marksville, Jarron Johnson of Marksville, William Gaspard, Jr. of Moreauville, Alexus Gaspard of Houston, TX., Keyvona Kelly of Marksville, Alacia Ballard of Marksville, Deonjare Johnson of Marksville and Hannah Gaspard of Moreauville, siblings, Travis Gaspard of Lake Charles, Truman Williams, Jr. of Alexandria, Kevin Williams of Lafayette, Troy Williams of Alexandria, Tina (Ernest) Dominick of Desoto, TX., Laura (Jeff) Parks of Urvana, IL. and Lorna Nichols of St. Louis, MO. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many friends.

The Gaspard Family has requested that a visitation be held at Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. A Rosary will be recited at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday morning.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kilpatrick’s Rose-Neath Funeral Home of Marksville.