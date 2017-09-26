Wilmer "Captain Jack" Jackson, age 89, of Mansura

Wilmer "Captain Jack" Jackson

MANSURA - A Memorial service for Wilmer “Captain Jack” Jackson will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 beginning at 1 p.m. in Escude' Funeral Home of Mansura.

Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home.

Mr. Jackson, 89, a resident of Mansura passed away on September 23, 2017 at The Crossing Hospice Inpatient Center in Baton Rouge. He was born on September 10, 1928.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Buddie Mae Gaspard; son, Keith Jackson; parents, Thomas Jackson and Eva DeSoto Jackson; sisters, Marilyn Jackson Dinapolis, Willie Rae '”Puh Lou'” Hebert Lalhengue; and brothers, Thomas Jackson, Allie “Doodle” Jackson.

He is survived by his step-son Tallas Warren Dauzat; half brother, Roger Hebert; nieces, Rose “Sputnick” Dinapolis Chatelain, and Kim Dinapolis Durr; and nephews, Robert Flannery and John Flannery.