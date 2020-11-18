Yvette Morgan, 97, Mansura

Graveside services for Yvette Morgan of Mansura will take place at the St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church Cemetery of Mansura on Friday, November 20th, 2020 beginning at 10:00am with Fr. Irion St. Romain officiating.

Yvette Morgan, age 97, passed away the Oakmont Estates Assisted Living Home of Mansura on Monday, November 16th, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Michael (Mickey) Normand of Raeford, NC; one granddaughter, Denise Hobbs of Pinehurst, NC; four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Morgan.

