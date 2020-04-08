Positive cases now number 48 in Avoyelles

There have now been more than 50 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in Avoyelles Parish.

Eight more cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the state in Avoyelles Parish. As of Wednesday noon, there are 56 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Avoyelles Parish. There has been one death from the disease.

The parish has conducted 217 COVID tests with 169 being negative for coronavirus.

The state has not released figures of how many people in Avoyelles are in the hospital with severe symptoms, at home with mild symptoms or have fully recovered from the illness. About a week ago, there were five cases in Avoyelles which were serious enough to require hospitalization, according to a local source. There is also at least one person who has run the course of the illness in Avoyelles and is near complete recovery, according to the source.

STATE DEATHS

According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals,18,283 positive cases have been confirmed in the state with 702 deaths..

Schools and many businesses remain closed as the "Stay at Home" strategy is the main weapon of defense against COVID-19 until there is a vaccine and/or cure.

TIMELINE OF AVOYELLES

The timeline of state-reported cases in Avoyelles:

March 22 - First case reported

March 24 - 2 new cases, total 3

March 23- (Stay at Home order started at 5 p.m. by Governor)

March 25 - 2 new cases, total 5

March 26 - 3 new cases total 8

March 27 - 3 new cases, total 11

March 28 - 2 new cases, total 13

March 29 - 0 new cases, total 13

March 30 - 1 new case, total 14

March 31 - 5 new cases, total 19

March 31 - First death from Coronavirus reported in Avoyelles

April 1 - 12 new cases, total 31

April 2 - 3 new cases, total 34

April 3 - 3 new cases, total 37

Parish wide curfew takes effect

April 4 - 0 new cases, total 36 (duplicate test removed)

April 5 - 1 new case, total 37

April 6 - 3 new cases, total 40

April 7 - 5 new cases, total 45

April 8 - 3 new cases, total 48

Local hospital report blood shortage

April 9 -

In surrounding parishes, Rapides and St. Landry are each reporting more positive cases than Avoyelles:

PARISHES SHARING A COMMON BORDER WITH AVOYELLES AS OF APRIL 8:

Catahoula - 14 cases with 1 fatal case;

Concordia - 12 cases, with one death

Evangeline - 19 cases out

Lasalle - 8 cases

Pointe Coupee - 27 cases

Rapides - 135 cases with 4 deaths

St. Landry - 86 cases with 4 deaths

West Feliciana - 32 positive cases

STATE WIDE

April 5 - 13,010 cases, 477 deaths, 1,803 in hospitals, 61 of 64 parishes reporting cases

April 6 - 14,867 cases, 512 deaths, 1890 in hospitals, 62 out of 64 parishes with cases

April 7 - 16,284 cases, 582 deaths

April 8. 17,030 cases, 652 deaths,

1,983 in hospitals, 490 of those on ventilators

63 out of 64 parishes with cases

April 9.