Avoyelles Parish teams 3 for 3 in regular season finales

Avoyelles Parish's three high school football teams each won their regular season finales Friday night. Marksville upset Caldwell Parish, 34-30 in Columbia to finish the season 5-5 overall and 3-2 in District 3-AAA. Avoyelles defeated Peabody Magnet in Alexandria, 30-28, to finish 6-4 overall and 3-2 in District 3-AAA. Bunkie defeated Lakeview in overtime 26-20 to finish the season 3-7 overall and 2-3 in District 3-AA.