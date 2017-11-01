High school football teams play regular season finales Friday

The high school football regular season ends Friday with Avoyelles and Bunkie favored to defeat their foes while Marksville faces an opponent whose only loss is to a team that will most likely end the season undefeated.

Who will make the playoffs is still undecided, but all three local teams need a win tonight to either end their season on a high note or give them needed momentum heading into the playoffs.

Following is a summary of this past week’s games. For more details on the games, see this week’s Marksville Weekly News and Bunkie Record.

AVOYELLES 30, BOLTON 7

There was no surprise that Avoyelles High won their match against Bolton, but the margin of victory was surprising -- surprisingly low.

The Mustangs defeated the Bears, 30-7, but it was a win that left Avoyelles wanting more -- like meatloaf with no mashed potatoes, green beans and peach cobbler.

“It was a pretty boring game,” Mustang Coach Andy Boone said.

Avoyelles was stopped by turnovers -- including a half-ending interception in the endzone that was one tackle away from becoming a Bolton touchdown and another fumble during the game.

There were some questionable calls -- such as an apparent touchdown pass that was nullified when the referee said the receiver’s foot was out-of-bounds and a fumble return for a touchdown that was called back due to a penalty.

A penalty at a crucial point stalled one drive.

Bolton was also hampered by turnovers and penalties that thwarted Bears’ scoring threats.

MARKSVILLE 20, PEABODY 14

The cold front brought rain, lightning and mud … plenty of mud … on Senior Night at Marksville High. But the Tiger seniors were determined not to let Mother Nature rain on their special night. No way … no how.

Despite a lightning delay of an hour and 15 minutes and continuous sheets of rain, the Tigers beat the Peabody Warhorses 20-14 Friday night.

Marksville (4-5, 2-2) closes out its regular season Friday as it travels to face once beaten Caldwell Parish (8-1, 3-1) in the hopes of averting its first losing season since 2008. That was the year Hurricane Gustav and Ike shortened the season causing the cancellation of two games. Peabody (2-7, 1-3) hosts Avoyelles (5-4, 2-2).

“The seniors had their night tonight,” said coach J.T. Dunbar. “It was messy but we were able to take advantage of the field conditions early in the game. Later on, I thought we did a pretty good job of handling the soggy, muddy field.”

MENARD 27, BUNKIE 0

Mother Nature provided the trick in the form of a downpour while the Bunkie Panthers handed out treats disguised as turnovers to the visiting Menard Eagles in a 27-0 shutout last Friday.

During a stormy, windy and cold night, Bunkie fumbled 12 times but lost only three of the miscues as Menard coasted to an easy victory to improve to 3-1 in District 3-AA and 6-3 overall. The loss dropped the Panthers to 2-7 overall and 1-3 in district play.

Bunkie returns to action at home on Friday night when they host the winless Lakeview Gators. The Gators are 0-9 overall and 0-4 in the district.

“If we want a chance to make the Class-AA playoffs, this Friday night will be a big game for us,” Bunkie Head Coach Nick Pujol said after the game. “There is no doubt we are on the bubble after tonight.”