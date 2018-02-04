Basketball games for 02/05/18 to 02/09/18

Boys Basketball

Monday, February 5

District 4-AA

Oak Hill (9-16, 0-3) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (15-7, 3-1) Non-District

Tuesday, February 6

District 3-AAA

Peabody (25-2, 5-0) at Avoyelles (16-10, 2-3)

Marksville (14-12, 4-1) at Jena (11-13, 2-3)

District 4-AA

Bunkie (5-22, 0-4) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (15-7, 3-1)

District 6-C

St. Joseph (2-23, 0-3) at Reeves (2-24, 2-0) St. Joseph regular season ends

Thursday, February 8

District 4-AA

Menard (20-9, 4-0) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (15-7, 3-1)

Friday, February 9

District 3-AAA

Peabody (25-2, 5-0) at Marksville (14-12, 4-1)

Avoyelles (16-10, 2-3) at Caldwell (8-16, 0-5)

District 4-AA

Rapides (8-12, 1-3) at Bunkie (5-22, 0-4) Bunkie regular season ends

Girls Basketball

Monday, February 5

District 4-AA

Oak Hill (13-11, 3-0) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-8, 2-2) Non-District

Tuesday, February 6

District 3-AAA

Peabody (6-25, 4-3) at Avoyelles (18-9, 6-1)

Marksville (11-13, 5-3) at Jena (9-16, 2-4)

District 4-AA

Bunkie (4-21, 0-4) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (13-8, 2-2)

District 6-C

Reeves (13-12, 0-1) at St. Joseph (4-17, 0-1) St. Joseph regular season ends

Thursday, February 8

District 4-AA

Menard (8-18, 1-3) at Avoyelles Public Charter School (14-8, 2-2) APCS regular season ends

Friday, February 9

District 3-AAA

Avoyelles (18-9, 6-1) at Caldwell (20-9, 5-2) Avoyelles regular season ends

Peabody (6-25, 4-3) at Marksville (11-13, 5-3) Marksville regular season ends

District 4-AA

Rapides (19-7, 4-0) at Bunkie (4-22, 0-5) Bunkie regular season ends