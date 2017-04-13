Four parish teams make the softball playoffs
Thu, 04/13/2017 - 4:41pm Garland Forman
Class-AAA
#28 Marksville at #5 Winnfield TBA
Class-AA
#24 Bunkie at #9 Pickering TBA
Class-B
#7 Avoyelles Public Charter School has a first round bye
The Lady Vikings will host the winner of #23 Hicks at #10 Stanley
Class-C
#4 St. Joseph has a bye to the state quarterfinals
The Lady Eagles will play #5 Patrick Taylor Science/Tech in the Fast Pitch State Tournament in Frasch Parklocated in Sulphur on Thursday, April 27. Time to be announced