The #4 seeded St. Joseph Lady Eagles were knocked out state softball playoffs in the Division V state sent-finals by top ranked Claiborne Christian, 10-0. The lost ended the season for St.Joseph.

St. Joseph Lady Eagles, finished with a 11-17 record while Claiborne Christian improved to 16-8,. The game was part of the Fast Pitch State Tournament in Frasch Park located in Sulphur.