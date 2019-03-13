Two Avoyelles Charter Vikings Varsity Pitchers Team Up In Shutout Victory Against Delta Charter

Avoyelles Charter Vikings Varsity defeated Delta Charter 9-0 on Saturday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Jackson Ragusa struck out Trey to finish off the game.

Avoyelles Charter Vikings Varsity secured the victory thanks to six runs in the second inning. Max McKey, Christian Hines, Seth Rousseau, Tray Knoll, and Ragusa all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Avoyelles Charter Vikings Varsity got on the board in the second inning. McKey drew a walk, scoring one run.

One bright spot for Delta Charter was a single by Landon in the third inning.

Noah Deshotel took the win for Avoyelles Charter Vikings Varsity. He allowed one hit and zero runs over four and a third innings, striking out 11. Ragusa threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Eli took the loss for Delta Charter. He lasted one inning, allowing two hits and three runs while striking out one.

Avoyelles Charter Vikings Varsity tallied eight hits on the day. Knoll and Ragusa each racked up multiple hits for Avoyelles Charter Vikings Varsity. Ragusa and Knoll each managed two hits to lead Avoyelles Charter Vikings Varsity. Avoyelles Charter Vikings Varsity tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Steven Ducote led the way with three.