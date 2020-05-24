LSU vet school awards

LSU School of Veterinary Medicine gives out more than $206,000 in scholarships and awards for 46th annual Awards & Honors Program

BATON ROUGE. LA—In May 2020, the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine gave out $206,050 in scholarships and awards as part of its 46th annual Awards & Honors Program.

Both faculty and staff awards were bestowed, and students received monetary awards, memberships to professional organizations, journal subscriptions, plaques, certificates and veterinary medicine manuals and supplies. Since 2004, the LSU SVM has distributed more than $2.8 million in scholarships and awards thanks to the generosity of private citizens, foundations, organizations and corporations.

Award recipients from Louisiana were:

Nicholas Bailey (Class of 2021), from Alexandria, La., received the Salsbury Scholarship;

Rennie “RJ” Mira (Class of 2023), from Alexandria, La., received the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Class of 1984 Scholarship and the Nestlé Purina Award for Minority;

Storm Aschebrock (Class of 2021), from Arabi, La., received the Dr. Carrie Washburn Memorial Scholarship and the Zoetis Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship;

Elisabeth Alost (Class of 2021), from Baton Rouge, La., received the Louisiana Academy of Veterinary Practice Companion Animal Scholarship and the Salsbury Scholarship;

Amanda Duke (Class of 2021), from Baton Rouge, La., received the Louisiana Academy of Veterinary Practice Companion Animal Scholarship;

Alexandra Francis (Class of 2021), from Baton Rouge, La., received the Zoetis Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship;

Grace Samson (Class of 2022), from Baton Rouge, La., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Association Auxiliary Scholarship and the Zoetis Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship;

Tara Baker (Class of 2023), from Delcambre, La., received the Catherine M. Landry and Daniel Gillane Feline Studies Scholarship;

Trey Neyland (Class of 2021), from DeQuincy, La., received the Merck Animal Health Veterinary Student Innovation Award;

Erin Whiteside (Class of 2022), from Gonzales, La., received The Doctor Michael G. Groves Award;

Brandon Thibodaux (Class of 2021), from Houma, La., received the the Louisiana Academy of Veterinary Practice Companion Animal Scholarship and the Salsbury Scholarship;

Kalie Beckers (Class of 2021), from Independence, La., received the Bejamin C. Greene “Make a Difference” Scholarship, the Dean Peter F. Haynes Equine Award, and the Salsbury Scholarship;

Ashley Gotreaux (Class of 2021), from Lacassine, La., received the Dr. K.C. Toups Memorial Scholarship;

Kelsie Melancon (Class of 2022), from Lafayette, La., received the Peri Tümay, DVM, Memorial Fellowship;

Lindsey Caldwell (Class of 2021), from Lake Charles, La., received the Nestlé Purina Business Management Award;

Aimee Soileau (Class of 2021), from Mamou, La., received the Calcasieu Kennel Club Scholarship and the Salsbury Scholarship;

Kelly Owens (Class of 2022), from Metairie, La., received the Bill Pollock Memorial Award;

Kaela Turner (Class of 2022), from Mittie, La., received the The Robert M. Hammatt Award for Proficiency in Food Animal Medicine;

Mark Laird (Class of 2023), from Monroe, La., received the Bayou Kennel Club Endowed Scholarship;

Bethany Edler (Class of 2021), from New Iberia, La., received the LSU SVM Equine Health Studies Program Scholarship;

Kyra Kelly (Class of 2021), from New Orleans, La., received the Dr. Kim Michels Memorial Scholarship;

Brittany Parker (Class of 2021), from Pineville, La., received the Robert Lorio Children Memorial Scholarship and the Salsbury Scholarship;

Alley Wheelis (Class of 2021), from Pineville, La., received the Open House Award of Appreciation;

Lori Winborne (Class of 2022), from Ruston, La., received the Bayou Kennel Club Endowed Scholarship and Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association Outstanding Student Award;

Zoey Lex (Class of 2023), from Shreveport, La., received the Northwest Veterinary Medical Association Scholarship;

Jade Tang (Class of 2022), from Slidell, La., received the Zoetis Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship;

Rosemary Keenum (Class of 2021), from Spearsville, La., received the Hickory Small Animal Hospital Award;

Olivia Thomas (Class of 2021), from St. Francisville, La., received the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana Award;

Brian Walden (Class of 2021), from Vidalia, La., received Dr. Eugene Zeller Leadership Scholarship;

Katelyn Setzer (Class of 2023), from West Monroe, La., received the Baton Rouge Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Scholarship; and

Annie Graves (Class of 2022), from Zachary, La., received the Open House Award of Appreciation.

LSU professors who were awarded:

The School of Veterinary Medicine Faculty Service Award was presented to Michelle Osborn, PhD, assistant professor in the department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences. An honorarium and inscribed plaque are presented to a faculty member who, in the opinion of his or her fellow faculty, has made significant contributions to the service aspects of the School of Veterinary Medicine. Dr. Osborn joined the LSU SVM faculty in 2016.

Joseph Francis, BVSc, MVSc, PhD, professor in the Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences, received the School of Veterinary Medicine Faculty Distinguished Scholar Award. This award is presented to a faculty member who has made significant contributions to the advancement of veterinary medicine through research and/ or scholarly activities. Dr. Francis’s research focuses on antioxidants and stress reduction and cardiovascular disease. Dr. Francis joined the LSU SVM faculty in 2003.

Jennifer Sones, DVM (LSU SVM 2008), PhD, DACT, assistant professor in the Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, received the Zoetis Award for Research Excellence. Zoetis presents an honorarium and inscribed plaque to a faculty member who has excelled in veterinary medical research during the past two years. Dr. Sones’ research focuses on comparative pregnancy physiology, preeclampsia and fetal growth restriction, and equine plancentitis. Dr. Sones joined the LSU SVM faculty in 2015.

The School of Veterinary Medicine Faculty Diversity and Inclusion Award was presented to Dawn Evans, DVM, DACVP, associate professor (retired) of diagnostic pathology in the department of Pathobiological Sciences. Dr. Evans joined the LSU SVM faculty in 1990 and retired in 2019. An honorarium and inscribed plaque are presented to a faculty member who, in the opinion of his or her fellow faculty, has demonstrated excellence in furthering the diversity strategic goals of the LSU SVM.

The School of Veterinary Medicine Teaching Award is presented to the faculty member nominated by each class for the Zoetis Animal Health Distinguished Teacher Award. The class of 2020 nominated Kirk Ryan, DVM, DACVIM, professor of companion animal medicine in VCS. Dr. Ryan joined the LSU SVM faculty in 2006. The class of 2021 nominated Charles McCauley, DVM, DABVP, DACVS, assistant professor of equine surgery in the department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences. Dr. McCauley joined the LSU SVM faculty in 2006. The class of 2022 nominated Shannon Dehghanpir, DVM (LSU SVM 2013), DACVP, assistant professor of clinical pathology in the department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences (VCS). Dr. Dehghanpir joined the LSU SVM faculty in 2017. The class of 2023 nominated Olalekan Ogundele, BSc, PhD, assistant professor in the department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences. Dr. Ogundele joined the faculty in 2017.

Dr. Ogundele also received the Zoetis Animal Health Distinguished Teacher Award. This award is bestowed to a faculty member to recognize outstanding teaching as judged by the responsiveness of his or her students. As part of this honor, Dr. Ogundele will carry the mace as part of the 2019 commencement ceremony, which is being produced as an online ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joshua Sparago, DVM, small animal internal medicine resident in VCS, received the House Officer of the Year Award for the third year in a row. Dr. Sparago began an internship in July 2017 and completed it in June 2018; he then completed a second internship in June 2019 before beginning his residency. Dr. Sparago also received the Purina Resident’s Award, which is presented to a small animal internal medicine resident in the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital to help offset costs of travel for professional development.

The remainder of First-, second-, and third-year students who received scholarships and awards are listed below alphabetically by state/country, hometown and then last name. Students from Honduras are listed following the U.S. residents.

Alaska

Jane Ellis (Class of 2021), from Wasilla, Alaska, received the Louisiana Veterinary Medical Association Outstanding Student Award.

Arkansas

Hunter Dauck (Class of 2021), from Benton, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship;

Olivia Geels (Class of 2022), from Bentonville, Ark., received the Zoetis Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship;

Brianna Hedges (Class of 2023), from Bentonville, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship and the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Jack R. Redman and Elizabeth G. Redman Scholarship;

Ashley Finney (Class of 2022), from Fayetteville, Ark., received the Opal Christiansen Memorial Scholarship;

Emily McComas (Class of 2021), from Fayetteville, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship;

Ivy Cox (Class of 2022), from Greenwood, Ark., received from the Opal Christiansen Memorial Scholarship;

Elise Johnson (Class of 2023), from Hot Springs, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship;

Karleigh Shaffer (Class of 2021), from Hot Springs, Ark., received the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana Award;

Rafael Castro (Class of 2022), from Little Rock, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship;

Jacqueline Post (Class of 2021), from Little Rock, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship, the Salsbury Scholarship, and the Zoetis Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship;

Lauren Wise (Class of 2023), from Little Rock, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship;

Taurine Main (Class of 2021), from Mayflower, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship and the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana Award;

Morgan Steiner (Class of 2021), from Rogers, Ark., received the M.K. Clucas Equine Scholarship;

Mayzie Miller (Class of 2022), from Russellville, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Jack R. Redman and Elizabeth G. Redman Scholarship; and

Erin Davis (Class of 2023), from White Hall, Ark., received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship.

California

Young Cho (Class of 2023), from Orange County, Calif., received the Sheri Ellen Cole Memorial Scholarship.

Florida

Heather Smith (Class of 2022), from Kissimmee, Fla., received the Hill’s Pet Nutrition Service Scholarship;

Madison Rigdon (Class of 2023), from Merritt Island, Fla., received the Hill’s Student Financial Need Scholarship;

Morgan Pearson (Class of 2023), from Pensacola, Fla., received the Dr. Herbert C. Berger Scholarship;

Emily Morgan (Class of 2021), from Ruskin, Fla., received the Louisiana Academy of Veterinary Practice Companion Animal Scholarship and the Salsbury Scholarship; and

Amanda Quintal (Class of 2022), from Winter Springs, Fla., received the The Henry Chester Propes and Mary Wood Propes Memorial Scholarship.

Georgia

Lelyand Stone (Class of 2021), from Augusta, Ga., received the John D. Rhoades Leadership Scholarship;

Melinda Cindea (Class of 2021), from Gainesville, Ga., received the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana Award; and

Alexa DeLeva (Class of 2021), from Woodstock, Ga., received the Louisiana Academy of Veterinary Practice Companion Animal Scholarship and the Salsbury Scholarship.

Honduras

Alejandra Price (Class of 2021), from Tegucigalpa, Honduras, received the M. Darnell Besch Scholarship Fund.

Illinois

Michael Polick (Class of 2022), from Glendale Heights, Ill., received the Changaram Kumarath Sankunny Memorial Award in Veterinary Pharmacology and The Henry Chester Propes Scholarship.

Maryland

Ryan Buhrer (Class of 2022), from Annapolis, Md., received the Dr. Steven D. Everson and Dr. Bradley S. Everson Honorary Endowed Scholarship.

Michigan

Max Veenema (Class of 2023), from Grand Rapids, Mich., received the Daniel J. Hillmann First-Year Anatomy Award.

North Carolina

Ansley Sackett (Class of 2022), from Greensboro, N.C., received the Dr. Mary Boudreaux and Class of 1979 Scholarship.

Puerto Rico

Vivian Colon-Rodriguez (Class of 2022), from Cayey, Puerto Rico, received the Zoetis Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship;

Jose Suarez Rodriguez (Class of 2023), from Hatillo, Puerto Rico, received the Dr. Steven D. Everson and Dr. Bradley S. Everson Honorary Endowed Scholarship;

Virginia Carrero (Class of 2021), from Ponce, Puerto Rico, received the Dr. Mary Boudreaux and Class of 1979 Scholarship and the Wildlife Hospital of Louisiana Award; and

Alexandra Morales Devila (Class of 2021), from San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico, received the Nestlé Purina Award for Excellence in Companion Animal Nutrition.

Texas

Morgan Selman (Class of 2022), from Anahuac, Texas, received the Audrey Engelhart Scholarship in Veterinary Medicine and the Zoetis Animal Health Veterinary Student Scholarship; and

Ashleigh Smith (Class of 2022), from Kingsville, Texas, received the Perry B. LeCates, Sr. Memorial Scholarship; and

Haley Kent (Class of 2023), from The Woodlands, Texas, received the Margaret Lucille Thomas Taylor Memorial Scholarship.

Virginia

Jillian Myers (Class of 2021), from Mechanicsville, Va., received the Salsbury Scholarship and the Open House Award of Appreciation.

