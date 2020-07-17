BATON ROUGE, LA - Today the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana (PAR) has released a new research brief, Disparities Mark COVID-19 Impact: New data illuminate the imbalance in Louisiana.

The report provides data analysis and further indications of COVID-19’s disparate impact on Black people in Louisiana. Although this disparity has been noted previously, new data and analysis now show a fuller though still incomplete picture of the situation. PAR’s analysis provides perspectives about the impact on a regional basis and contains newly released information about the number of Blacks and Whites contracting the disease.

"The disparity of infections among Blacks compared with Whites in Louisiana is a significant set of data that helps inform the public discourse and ultimately could affect future policy, health care and workplace decisions," says PAR President Robert Travis Scott.