Five Defendants Receive Federal Prison Sentences; Two Enter Guilty Pleas in Connection with Federal Gun Crimes and Drug Offenses

MONROE, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced the resolution of several cases this week involving federal gun crimes and drug offenses, all of which are separately noted. The firearms cases were brought as part of the Project Safe Neighborhood (PSN) initiative. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty presided over each hearing on June 3, 2020.

SENTENCING – BRADLEY KEITH CULP

Bradley Keith Culp, 55, of Monroe, was sentenced to seven and a half years in federal prison and three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On August 31, 2018, Louisiana Probation and Parole agents and Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a residence check at the defendant’s home in Winnfield, Louisiana. Inside they found the defendant, a multiple-time convicted felon, in possession of approximately 14 firearms. It is a violation of federal law for a person previously convicted of a felony to possess firearms or ammunition.

At Culp’s guilty plea on January 21, 2020, he admitted that he knew his status as a convicted felon prohibited him from possessing firearms or ammunition. Culp’s prior felony convictions included distribution of methamphetamine (2006 and 2008), and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2008).

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Louisiana Probation and Parole, and the Winn Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING – MARTHONY MILLER

Marthony Miller, 24, of Rayville, Louisiana, was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release following his prison term, for conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Miller pled guilty on January 8, 2020.

On April 2, 2019, an investigator with the United States Postal Inspection Service intercepted a suspicious package at the Shreveport Processing and Distribution Center that contained approximately 50 grams of pure methamphetamine. The package had been mailed from Compton, California, addressed to a residence in Rayville, Louisiana. A controlled delivery of the package was made to Miller’s residence in Rayville on April 3, 2019. Following the delivery of the package, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant and found a vial of methamphetamine inside a toilet, which contained some of the methamphetamine. They also found a digital scale, a ledger with information about quantities and profits, and wire transfer receipts to a person in California.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING – NANDERRIOUS THOMAS

Nanderrious Thomas, 23, of Monroe, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Thomas pled guilty on December 13, 2019.

On November 16, 2018, Monroe Police Department officers were conducting an active warrant canvas when they spotted Nanderrious Thomas, who had outstanding felony warrants. Thomas fled when he saw the officers and crawled under an abandoned house. Immediately after he was apprehended, a detective recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson, Model SD.40 VE, semi-automatic handgun from underneath the house. The pistol contained 14 rounds of .40 caliber ammunition, with one round in the chamber and 13 rounds in the magazine. Thomas has a prior felony conviction in Ouachita Parish for aggravated battery.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Marshal’s Service, and Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle A. Thompson prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING – RODRIGUEZ DEWAYNE COBBS

Rodriguez Dewayne Cobbs, 27, of Monroe, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his prison term, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Cobbs pled guilty on December 13, 2019.

On January 21, 2019, Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrested Cobbs following a traffic stop of his vehicle. During the course of the traffic stop, Cobbs informed the officer that he had a gun in his right front jacket pocket. Officers retrieved a Smith & Wesson, Model SD.40 VE, semi-automatic handgun loaded with one round in the chamber and 13 rounds in the magazine, and a Glock .9mm magazine lying on the front passenger seat, loaded with two rounds.

Cobbs has prior felony convictions in Ouachita and Caddo Parishes for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle A. Thompson prosecuted the case.

SENTENCING – DUSTIN McMILLIAN

Dustin McMillian, 27, of Monroe, was sentenced to four years in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his prison term, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. McMillian pled guilty on January 8, 2020.

On April 12, 2019, agents with the Monroe Metro Narcotics Unit arrested McMillian for active FBI warrants for methamphetamine distribution. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a Ruger 9mm handgun under the driver’s seat where McMillian was sitting, and a backpack containing a digital scale and multiple baggies. Officers also found $1,169 in cash in McMillian’s shorts pocket. McMillian told officers that the money came from selling a chainsaw. McMillian admitted that the gun, baggies, and digital scale belonged to him. McMillian also admitted that he knew he should not have a gun because he had just been released from jail for the same charge, but he needed the firearm for protection.

McMillian has multiple felony convictions that include unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling (2013), possession of methamphetamine (2015), aggravated flight from an officer (2018), and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance (2018).

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Monroe Metro Narcotics Unit conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.

GUILTY PLEA – JERRY DAKOTA JOHNSON

Jerry Dakota Johnston, 35, of West Monroe, entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty, to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

On September 2, 2019, Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies observed Johnston, a non-resident, illegally dumping trash at a parish dumpsite adjacent to Camp T.L. James on Highway 15. While speaking with Johnston, the deputies observed in plain view a 9mm handgun, loaded with a 30-round extended magazine, stuffed between the driver’s seat and center console. The defendant claimed that the weapon was only a “BB gun,” but then, unprovoked, fled the scene on foot down the highway. After a brief chase, the deputies apprehended Johnston and placed him in custody. During a search of the vehicle, officers found approximately 12 grams of methamphetamine packaged for sale.

Prior to his arrest on September 2, 2019, Johnston, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms because of convictions for drug offenses and domestic violence. At the time of his arrest, Johnston knew his status as a convicted felon.

Johnston faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine for the firearms charge, and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5,000,000 fine for the drug charge. Sentencing is scheduled for September 2, 2020.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Union Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mike Shannon is prosecuting the case.

GUILTY PLEA – CEDRIC DEWAYNE COLEMAN

Cedric Dewayne Coleman, 35, of Monroe, entered a guilty plea before U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On November 7, 2019, detectives with the Monroe Police Department were conducting a follow-up investigation of a domestic dispute involving Coleman. While speaking with Coleman in his bedroom, officers found a Colt pistol, Model 22, caliber: 22 at the head of the bed. Coleman admitted that the firearm belonged to him.

Coleman has a prior felony conviction from 2006 for possession of cocaine. At the time he possessed the firearm, he knew that as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

At sentencing on September 2, 2020, Coleman faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy is prosecuting the case.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of a firearm or ammunition.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone. PSN plays a major role in the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction strategy. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. To learn more about Project Safe Neighborhoods, go to www.justice.gov/psn.