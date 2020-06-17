Frost School of Business at Centenary College names acting dean

SHREVEPORT, LA — Dr. Barbara Davis, professor of accounting and finance at Centenary’s Frost School of Business, has been named acting dean of the Frost School. Davis, who has been a member of the Centenary faculty since 1986, also holds the Samuel Guy Sample Chair of Business Administration at the College.

“I am thrilled at Barbara’s appointment,” says Dr. Karen Soul, provost and dean of the College at Centenary. “She is knowledgeable of the Frost School, committed to our students and community, and possesses strong leadership and organizational skills. Barbara brings vision and high standards to her work, always; this is certainly evident in her accomplishments at Centenary and in the accomplishments of the many Frost School alumni that have worked with her.”

Davis received her Doctor of Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), and a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and is also recognized as a Chartered Financial Analyst Charterholder (CFA) and a Chartered Global Management Accountant (CGMA).

Along with her Frost colleague, Dr. Helen Sikes, Davis has co-authored several recent studies on the casino gaming industry and has presented papers at numerous regional and national conferences, including the Southwestern Finance Association and the Federation of Business Disciplines. She has held various leadership roles in the latter organization, including a term as president in 2016-2017.

At Centenary, Davis teaches both undergraduate and MBA students at the Frost School of Business. She has also taught an undergraduate May Module course focusing on Aboriginal history and culture in Australia every year since 2010, and taught a business-focused course during the inaugural Centenary in Paris program in 2014. Davis has been the faculty advisor for Centenary’s Student Managed Investment Fund since 2004 and also serves as the advisor for Sigma Beta Delta, the international business honor society.

“I am deeply honored to be asked to serve in this role for the Frost School of Business and Centenary College,” says Davis. “I plan to work diligently with my colleagues this coming academic year to meet the challenges facing higher education at this time.”