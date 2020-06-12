Gov. Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.

Orleans Parish Public Administrator

The Orleans Parish Public Administrator is responsible for the estates of persons who die in such parish without a will and with no “next of kin.” This requires the gathering of a decedent’s assets, real estate, and other property, arranging and paying for burial, paying the decedent's debts from the assets of the estate and searching for an heir.

Marlene L. Babin of Slidell has been appointed public administrator of Orleans Parish. Babin is currently serving as the public administrator and has served under the administrations of governors Edwin Edwards, Murphy Foster, Kathleen Blanco, Bobby Jindal, and, currently, Governor John Bel Edwards.

Louisiana Board for Hearing Aid Dealers

The Louisiana Board for Hearing Aid Dealers mission is to provide for examination and licensing of persons who test hearing while engaged in the selling and fitting of hearing aids, to provide for the regulation of and selling and fitting of hearings to the public, and to provide penalties for punishment for violations of Act 1968, No. 302.

Cherry T. Collum of Monroe has been appointed to the Louisiana Board for Hearing Aid Dealers. Collum is the owner of Audibel Hearing Center. Collum was nominated by the LA Society of Hearing Aid Specialists and will represent the Third Hearing Aid Dealer District.

Board of Examiners of Bar Pilots for the Port of New Orleans

The Board of Examiners of Bar Pilots for the Port of New Orleans provides guidance and advice to commissioned bar pilots, including but not limited to advice concerning weather, channel conditions, and other navigational conditions. The Associated Branch Pilots of New Orleans navigate the waterways connecting the Port of New Orleans with the outside waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Capt. Christopher J. Blache of Metairie has been appointed to the Board of Examiners of Bar Pilots for the Port of New Orleans.

Capt. Charles P. Steinmuller of Metairie has been appointed to the Board of Examiners of Bar Pilots for the Port of New Orleans.

Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board

The Louisiana Life Safety and Property Protection Advisory Board serves to create initial and continuing education requirements for individuals licensed to perform Life Safety and Property Protection contracting.

David W. Allen of Broussard has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. Allen is a commercial fire supervisor at Acadiana Security Plus, and will serve as a representative of technical endorsement-security.

Richard W. Booth of Jackson has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. Booth is the regional sprinkler account manager for S&S Sprinkler Company and will serve as a representative of a technical endorsement-fire sprinkler.

Daniel J. Brown of Harahan has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. Brown is the manager of Strategic Projects at Hiller Companies and will serve as a representative of technical endorsement-fire suppression.

Blaine M. Champagne of Maurice has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. Champagne is the senior integration technician at Sound and Communication Systems and will serve as a representative of technical endorsement-locksmith.

Kevin P. Chauvin of Port Allen has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. Chauvin is the architectural hardware consultant at American Door and Hardware and will serve as a representative of technical endorsement-door hardware.

Lee I. Gillen of Pineville has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. Gillen is the systems engineer at Brown Security and Life Safety Systems and will serve as a representative of technical endorsement-security.

Dera DeRoche-Jolet of Monroe has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. DeRoche-Jolet is the CEO at Alarm Monitoring Services and will serve as a member from an associate industry to life safety and property protection.

Erin St. Pierre of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Life Safety and Property Protection Education Board. St. Pierre is the deputy chief state fire marshal and was appointed by the state fire marshal.

Fireman’s Supplemental Pay Board

The Fireman’s Supplemental Pay Board is responsible for determining the eligibility of firemen to receive supplemental pay.

Ronald J. Schillace of Hammond has been appointed to the Fireman’s Supplemental Pay Board. Schillace is a firefighter with more than 25 years of experience and will serve at-large.

Dwayne Thevis of Eunice has been appointed to the Fireman’s Supplemental Pay Board. Thevis is the president of the Louisiana State Firemen’s Association and will represent them on the board.

Brien C. Ruiz of Covington has been appointed to the Fireman’s Supplemental Pay Board. Ruiz is the deputy fire chief at the St. Bernard Fire Department and will represent the Professional Firefighters Association of Louisiana.

Richard A. Parker of Harvey has been appointed to the Fireman’s Supplemental Pay Board. Parker is the deputy chief at the Harvey Volunteer Fire Company Two and will represent the Louisiana State Fireman’s Association.

State Mineral and Energy Board

The State Mineral and Energy Board is responsible for leasing state lands for mineral exploration and development. The board reviews existing mineral leases for proper maintenance, development, and operations; reviews payments pursuant to state leases; and documents agreements affecting state leases, including unitization, compromise, consent letters, and assignments.

Thomas L. Arnold Jr. of Harvey has been appointed to the State Mineral and Energy Board. Arnold has been in the hospitality industry for over 35 years and will serve as a public member-at-large

J. T. Hollenshead of Benton has been appointed to the State Mineral and Energy Board. Hollenshead is a farmer and will serve the board as a public member-at-large.

Carol R. Leblanc of Raceland has been appointed to the State Mineral and Energy Board. Leblanc is a retired member of the North Lafourche Conservation, Levee and Drainage District, and will serve as a public member-at-large.

Rochelle A. Michaud-Dugas of Lafayette has been appointed to the State Mineral and Energy Board. Michaud-Dugas works in government relations and will serve as a public member-at-large.

W. P. Segura Jr. of Lafayette has been appointed to the State Mineral and Energy Board. Segura is the president of Segura Development and will serve as a public member-at-large.

Darryl D. Smith of Hammond has been appointed to the State Mineral and Energy Board. Smith is the president of Louisiana One Holding and Alley Square and will serve as a public member-at-large.

Robert D. Watkins of Robert has been appointed to the State Mineral and Energy Board. Watkins is an accountant and Vice-President at Wegmann, Dazet and Co., and will serve as a public member-at-large.

Harvey E. White III of Monroe has been appointed to the State Mineral and Energy Board. White is a manager at WhiteCo Investment and Management Company and will serve as a public member-at-large.

Willie J. Young Sr. of Homer has been appointed to the State Mineral and Energy Board. Young is a police juror for Claiborne Parish and will serve as a public member-at-large.

Louisiana Commission on HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment

The commission researches and reviews all the state regulations, guidelines, policies, and procedures relative to the prevention of Hepatitis C, HIV infection, and AIDS and makes recommendations to the governor, the Department of Health and Hospitals and the legislature.

Tewabetch Negatu Ph.D. of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission on HIV, AIDS, and Hepatitis C Education, Prevention, and Treatment. Negatu is a community specialist and will represent the Office of the Governor.

Governor’s Council on Homelessness

The Governor’s Council on Homelessness serves to advise the Governor on issues of concern to Louisiana citizens concerning homelessness; review and update Louisiana’s Ten-Year Plan to End Homelessness; monitor implementation of Louisiana’s Ten-Year Plan to End Homelessness; serve as a resource for information about access to available services for the homeless population, including housing and transportation options for the homeless; consult and coordinate all activities with the Federal Interagency Council for the Homeless, HUD, and all other federal agencies that provide assistance to the homeless; ensure the services for all homeless persons of the State of Louisiana are appropriately planned and coordinated, thereby reducing duplication among programs and activities by state agencies and other providers; recommend improvements to the service delivery system for the homeless; and conduct other activities as may be appropriate and necessary.

Tewabetch Negatu, Ph.D. of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Governor’s Council on Homelessness. Negatu is a community specialist and will serve at-large.

Louisiana Commission for the Deaf

The Louisiana Commission for the Deaf provides accessibility services for persons whom are deaf, deaf-blind, or have hearing loss or speech impairment to gain equal access to any public or private service.

Jason N. Isch of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf. Isch is an advocate at deaf focus and will serve as a deaf representative.

Iva L. Tullier of St. Amant has been appointed to the Louisiana Commission for the Deaf. Tullier is a teacher at Motiva Enterprises and will serve as a parent of a deaf person.

Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council

The Louisiana Developmental Disability Council’s mission is to lead and promote advocacy, capacity building, and systemic change to improve the quality of life for individuals with developmental disabilities and their families.

Kristi Jo Preston of Baton Rouge has been appointed to the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council. Preston is the manager of Special Education Strategic Initiatives and will represent the Department of Education.

Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation

LWCC provides competitive workers’ compensation insurance to Louisiana employers, helps prevent on-the-job injury and illness, and gives injured workers the best opportunity to return to work.

Sibal S. Holt of Alexandria has been appointed to the Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corporation. Holt is the former president of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations and was nominated by AFL-CIO to serve on the board.

Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization

The Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization will attempt to address population and job loss, and declining infrastructure, education and health care systems in rural parts of the state.

Purvis J. Morrison of Scott has been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Rural Revitalization. Morrison is the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Opelousas and will serve the board with his experience in the rural areas.

Board of River Port Pilot Commissioners for the Port of New Orleans

The Board of River Port Pilot Commissioners for the Port of New Orleans mission is dedicated to the basic principles of pilot competency, safety, and performance in balance with the demands of the State's economic interest.

Capt. Mark Delesdernier III of Metairie has been appointed to the Board of River Port Pilot Commissioners for the Port of New Orleans.

Capt. Jack H. Anderson of Metairie has been appointed to the Board of River Port Pilot Commissioners for the Port of New Orleans.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission serves to protect, conserve and replenish the natural resources and wildlife of the state.

Alfred R. Sunseri of New Orleans has been appointed to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. Sunseri is an Elector of Coastal Parishes and will represent commercial fishing and fur industries

Andrew J. Blanchard of Houma has been appointed to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission. Blanchard is an Elector of Coastal Parishes and will represent the commercial fishing and fur industries.

Governor’s Advisory Council on Disability Affairs

The Governor’s Advisory Council on Disability Affairs was established by the Governor’s Office to adequately educate, address and resolve issues relative to the disability community. The mission of the office is to promote, encourage and support citizens with disabilities so they may have an equal opportunity to actively participate in all aspects of life.

The following people have been appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Disability Affairs:

Kathy Allen

Amber J. Boykin

Mary F. Breaud, Ed.D.

George W. Carpenter Jr.

Karen M. Collins

Katie S. Corkern

Jerrie L. Davenport-Williams

Timothy W. Delaney

Sharon Delvisco

Liam D. Doyle

Beau D. Ellerbee

Maria L. Fontenot

Robert S. Garcia

Kristen R. Gladen

Tarj L. Hamilton

Elizabeth E. Harmon

Sharon L. Hennessey

Linda B. Kocher

Andrew O. Kuyoro

Andrea P. Lowe, Ph.D.

Jessica R. Michot

Kelly L. Monroe

John H. Moran

Christopher J. Rodriguez

Tabatha H. Taylor

Erica N. Wallace

