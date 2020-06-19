Gov. Edwards Declares Juneteenth Observance Day in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared June 19, 2020, as Juneteenth Observance Day in Louisiana to celebrate the day in 1865 when Union Major General Gordon Granger freed the last remaining enslaved African Americans in Texas by issuing General Order Number 3.

Juneteenth is a day of learning, sharing and honoring the history, culture, and achievements of African Americans throughout the state and nation.

"On Juneteenth, we celebrate the end of slavery in America and we honor the history and contributions of African Americans in our country. Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom and justice and it is a reminder of the strength and resolve of African Americans throughout history," Gov. Edwards said. "Honoring Juneteenth gives us all an opportunity to develop a greater and deeper understanding and appreciation of the experiences of African Americans. As we take time to reflect on Juneteenth today, may we all recommit ourselves to the ongoing fight for equity and justice."

In 2003, the Louisiana Legislature took the meaningful step of recognizing, in statute, the third Saturday in June as Juneteenth Day, the oldest African American holiday, throughout Louisiana.

