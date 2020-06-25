Industrial Hemp Update

Baton Rouge, La. (June 25, 2020) – The results are in and the very first batch of hemp tested by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) Ag Chemistry Laboratory is reportedly in compliance.

The hemp was tested for THC concentration levels and tested below the maximum legal limit of .3% total THC. After testing numerous hemp samples, LDAF’s lab has established a .104% measurement of uncertainty that will be applied to all official hemp samples for the 2020 season.

“What we’ve seen across the country is widespread crop failure because of an excessive amount of THC. But with the right varieties, we now know that hemp can successfully be grown here in accordance with state and federal regulations,” said Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M.

The hemp sample tested was collected from plant material from a Southwest, La. grower who plans to produce CBD.

“In an effort to protect our farmers against poor germination of seed and the introduction of noxious weeds into their fields, prior to planting we are also requiring documentation of seed quality testing from hemp seed distributors coming into Louisiana,” added Strain.

The LDAF is the regulatory agency for the Industrial Hemp Program in Louisiana. The LDAF is not affiliated with any company or organization that is providing services outside of the LDAF’s regulatory role.

For additional inquiries, email the LDAF at industrialhemp@ldaf.la.gov or call 225- 925-4863.