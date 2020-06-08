Kaleb Lemoine elected State FFA president

BATON ROUGE, La. — Delegates from FFA chapters across Louisiana voted June 2 to elect state officers for 2020-21.

For the first time in its 90-year history, the election took place virtually via the Louisiana FFA website, an accommodation necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Cade LeJeune, executive secretary of the Louisiana FFA Association.

The annual state convention has been postponed and will be held in a virtual format in early August.

“Sixteen candidates from around the state vied for nine positions,” LeJeune said. “The candidates participated in the first-ever virtual state nominating committee last weekend in which they faced an interview panel made up of FFA members and agricultural industry representatives.”

The candidates answered questions to test their FFA and agricultural knowledge, developed and delivered speeches, and completed a group activity to evaluate their planning and cooperation skills, he said.

“Based on these interviews, the committee nominated a slate of nine candidates,” he said. “These candidates were unopposed and were officially elected.”

The 2020-21 Louisiana FFA state officers are:

President — Kaleb Lemoine, of Elton.

Secretary — Emmerson Lyons, of Beau Chene.

Vice President — Elizabeth Richwine, of Florien.

Vice President — Sydni Walker, of Lacassine.

Vice President — Sadie Foster, of St. Amant.

Treasurer — Haley Faciane, of Ponchatoula.

Reporter — Megan Chiasson, of South Lafourche.

Sentinel — Faith Thibodeaux, of Plainview.

Parliamentarian — Bryson Johnson, of Tioga.

The new team’s term will run through June 2021, LeJeune said.

The Louisiana FFA Association is composed of 11,300 student members from 204 FFA chapters in 51 parishes.

The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

More information about the Louisiana FFA Association is available online at www.laffa.org and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.