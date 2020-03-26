Louisiana Department of Health Louisiana Department of Health Updates for 3/26/2020
3/26/2020
Baton Rouge, La. (March 26, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.
As of noon on March 26, the Department reported 510 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,305 positive cases. Important to note are the increases in Caddo Parish (additional 22 cases, bringing the total to 115) and Bossier Parish (additional 25 cases, bringing the total to 32), which the Department and Governor’s Office are monitoring closely.
To further combat the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a Stay at Home Order on March 22, directing all Louisiana residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.
Hospitalization
Yesterday, 491 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 163 patients required ventilation. Today, 676 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 239 require ventilation. If Louisiana’s growth continues this way and the State is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of vents by the first week of April.
Nursing homes
The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. The five the Department can identify are Chateau D’Ville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Lambeth House, St. James Place and Vista Shores. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. With the involvement of hospitals and multiple providers and the growth in cases of nursing home residents, going forward the Department will require a lag time in its reporting on specific clusters. The Department aims to be a source of reliable information and needs to be able to allow its epidemiological team time to do its job in notifying providers and patients. Going forward, the Department will report the current number of clusters every day at noon, but will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.
Deaths
The Department reports an additional 18 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total of 83 deaths. Below is a table of all reported deaths to date.
Age
Parish
53
Orleans
50
Orleans
63
Orleans
83
Orleans
84
Orleans
92
Orleans
55
Orleans
93
Orleans
58
Orleans
77
Jefferson
80
Orleans
44
Orleans
72
Orleans
44
Orleans
72
Orleans
73
Jefferson
77
Jefferson
98
Orleans
44
East Baton Rouge
76
Rapides
60
St. James
72
Jefferson
76
Orleans
78
Orleans
49
Orleans
62
Washington
38
Catahoula
72
Jefferson
44
Orleans
77
Orleans
56
Ouachita
77
De Soto
53
Orleans
90
Orleans
80
Jefferson
73
West Baton Rouge
52
East Baton Rouge
91
Orleans
82
Orleans
85
Orleans
59
St. Bernard
89
Jefferson
66
Ascension
77
Jefferson
36
Orleans
73
Orleans
56
Orleans
59
Bienville
68
Orleans
66
Orleans
74
Orleans
86
St. John the Baptist
49
Orleans
87
Orleans
55
Orleans
78
Jefferson
56
Orleans
44
Webster
79
Caddo
71
Orleans
77
Orleans
97
Orleans
55
Iberville
76
Calcasieu
91
Orleans
79
St. Charles
57
Orleans
90
St. Tammany
83
Orleans
65
Orleans
62
Lafourche
95
St. John the Baptist
17
Orleans
74
Orleans
79
East Baton Rouge
44
Orleans
71
Orleans
86
Jefferson
86
Orleans
36
Jefferson
70
Orleans
59
East Baton Rouge
78
St. Charles
93
Orleans
81
Jefferson