Louisiana Department of Health Louisiana Department of Health Updates for 3/26/2020

3/26/2020

Baton Rouge, La. (March 26, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health has updated its website to reflect the latest number of positives and will continue to update its website at noon each day.

As of noon on March 26, the Department reported 510 additional cases since yesterday, bringing the total to 2,305 positive cases. Important to note are the increases in Caddo Parish (additional 22 cases, bringing the total to 115) and Bossier Parish (additional 25 cases, bringing the total to 32), which the Department and Governor’s Office are monitoring closely.

To further combat the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a Stay at Home Order on March 22, directing all Louisiana residents to shelter at home and limit movements outside of their homes beyond essential needs.

Hospitalization

Yesterday, 491 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. Of those, 163 patients required ventilation. Today, 676 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 239 require ventilation. If Louisiana’s growth continues this way and the State is unable to flatten the curve, the New Orleans area could run out of vents by the first week of April.

Nursing homes

The Department of Health has identified COVID-19 clusters in six nursing homes in the state. The five the Department can identify are Chateau D’Ville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Lambeth House, St. James Place and Vista Shores. A cluster is identified as two or more cases that appear to be connected. With the involvement of hospitals and multiple providers and the growth in cases of nursing home residents, going forward the Department will require a lag time in its reporting on specific clusters. The Department aims to be a source of reliable information and needs to be able to allow its epidemiological team time to do its job in notifying providers and patients. Going forward, the Department will report the current number of clusters every day at noon, but will only share names of facilities once the proper notifications have taken place. The Department continues to work with nursing homes to minimize the spread of the illness and protect residents and staff.

Deaths

The Department reports an additional 18 deaths since yesterday, bringing the total of 83 deaths. Below is a table of all reported deaths to date.

Age

Parish

53

Orleans

50

Orleans

63

Orleans

83

Orleans

84

Orleans

92

Orleans

55

Orleans

93

Orleans

58

Orleans

77

Jefferson

80

Orleans

44

Orleans

72

Orleans

44

Orleans

72

Orleans

73

Jefferson

77

Jefferson

98

Orleans

44

East Baton Rouge

76

Rapides

60

St. James

72

Jefferson

76

Orleans

78

Orleans

49

Orleans

62

Washington

38

Catahoula

72

Jefferson

44

Orleans

77

Orleans

56

Ouachita

77

De Soto

53

Orleans

90

Orleans

80

Jefferson

73

West Baton Rouge

52

East Baton Rouge

91

Orleans

82

Orleans

85

Orleans

59

St. Bernard

89

Jefferson

66

Ascension

77

Jefferson

36

Orleans

73

Orleans

56

Orleans

59

Bienville

68

Orleans

66

Orleans

74

Orleans

86

St. John the Baptist

49

Orleans

87

Orleans

55

Orleans

78

Jefferson

56

Orleans

44

Webster

79

Caddo

71

Orleans

77

Orleans

97

Orleans

55

Iberville

76

Calcasieu

91

Orleans

79

St. Charles

57

Orleans

90

St. Tammany

83

Orleans

65

Orleans

62

Lafourche

95

St. John the Baptist

17

Orleans

74

Orleans

79

East Baton Rouge

44

Orleans

71

Orleans

86

Jefferson

86

Orleans

36

Jefferson

70

Orleans

59

East Baton Rouge

78

St. Charles

93

Orleans

81

Jefferson