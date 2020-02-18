Louisiana Hurricane and Electricity Company Outage Guide

Hurricanes can have very unpredictable paths and it's recommended to have hurricane checklists so you can take preparatory actions when threatening storms begin moving toward the Gulf Coast, as well as electricity company phone numbers to call about the status of outages. Check our handy hurricane and electricity companyguide with preparation checklists and phone numbers for utility companies in Louisiana, and you can also check our guide with phone numbers for Texas light companies in case you have relatives there.

