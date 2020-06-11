Louisiana's Unemployment Insurance Claims Press Release for Week ending 6-6-2020

Listed are the latest unemployment claims files from the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending June 6, 2020 rose to 21,879 from the week ending May 30, 2020 total of 19,334. For a comparison, during the week ending June 8, 2019, 2,818 initial claims were filed.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending June 6, 2020 increased to 305,083 from the week ending May 30, 2020 total of 301,598. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 15,358 for the week ending June 8, 2019.