Motorcyclist Dies after being Struck by Vehicle in Ascension Parish

Gonzales, LA– Shortly before 11:00 am on March 8, 2017, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatality crash that occurred on LA 940 west of LA 44 in Ascension Parish. The crash took the life of 18 year old Aiden Womack of Gonzales, LA.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Womack was operating his 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle eastbound on LA 940. At the same time, 72 year old Hazel Miles of Gonzales, LA was traveling westbound on LA 940 in a 2002 Ford F-150. For unknown reasons, Miles failed to yield and began to make a left turn into the path of Womack’s motorcycle. Womack was unable to avoid Miles’ vehicle and struck the passenger’s side

Womack suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. Miles was properly restrained and sustained minor injuries in the crash. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash but a toxicology sample was taken from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Louisiana State Troopers would like to remind motorist to “Watch for Motorcycles.” As the spring and summer months approach, more and more motorcyclists will be traveling on Louisiana highways. We ask that motorist take an extra second to look for motorcycles before pulling out, turning, or changing lanes.

Troopers also encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.

For more information on the Louisiana Motorcycle Safety, Awareness, and Operator Training Program, visit http://www.lsp.org/motorcycle.html