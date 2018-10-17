SECRETARY ARDOIN CONFIRMS NO BREACH OF VOTER REGISTRATION DATABASE

BATON ROUGE, La.— Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is confirming that there has been no breach to Louisiana’s voter registration system, the Elections Registration Information Network. Because the system has not been compromised, no personally identifying information has been released.

Allegations of Louisiana’s statewide voter registration list being sold on the Dark Web surfaced this week. Our office, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Election Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center, verified that the list is a commercially available document anyone can purchase from our office. This list does not include any private, identifiable information.

“Our priority, as we’ve demonstrated in the past, will always be to protect voters’ personal information,” Secretary Ardoin said. “In no uncertain terms has Louisiana’s voter registration database been breached, and it remains my priority to ensure it doesn’t happen on my watch.”

The Secretary of State’s Office is constantly working to strengthen security in all areas of elections including physical and cyber security. Secretary Ardoin recently created a new position, chief information security officer, to continue our quest to protect Louisiana’s voters. We have also established relationships with federal partners to keep abreast on security-related issues and share best practices.