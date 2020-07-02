Sen. Kennedy announces $11 million for Louisiana Department of Health

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $11,060,438 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to help the Louisiana Department of Health prepare for public health emergencies.

“Health care professionals around Louisiana took unprecedented steps to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, and this HHS funding will help our hospitals continue to prepare for public health emergencies,” said Kennedy.

Projects supported by this funding include:

· $9,100,321 to the Louisiana Department of Health for the Louisiana Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Program.

· $1,960,117 to the Louisiana Department of Health for the Louisiana Hospital Preparedness Program.