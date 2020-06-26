Sen. Kennedy announces $5.5 million for Louisiana health care projects

WASHINGTON – Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $5,565,847 in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to help support multiple health care projects in Louisiana.

“Through Louisiana’s Department of Health and Tulane University, this HHS funding will help promote the good health of children and seniors in our state,” said Kennedy.

Projects supported by this funding include:

· $3,822,883 to the Louisiana Department of Health for immunization projects and vaccines for children.

· $1,363,080 to the Louisiana Department of Health for the Louisiana Tobacco Control Program.

· $379,884 to Tulane University for its predictive modeling of how the coronavirus progresses in older patients.