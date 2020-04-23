St. Landry Chamber Provides Economic Resources Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Opelousas, LA - While businesses were some of the first to feel the effects of the Stay at Home Order due to COVID-19, the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce made it their mission to boost the economy and the morale of the community. Providing resources to businesses and the community has always been a high priority to the Chamber and the pandemic has not changed that.

Within days of the state-wide order, the St. Landry Chamber created two Facebook groups aimed at providing guidance and resources to those in need.

The St. Landry Parish COVID-19 Community Resources group provides a space for the community to receive legitimate updates from government and health officials. It also allows the community to engage and provide information to help one another. The St. Landry Parish Take-Out and Delivery Options during COVID-19 group supports local restaurants by giving them a space to alert the public to their service options (carry out/ delivery) and any other relevant information. By working together through these pages, the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce has brought both businesses and the pubic closer during these trying times.

The Chamber also used these groups to give people a break from the stress of the pandemic and share two positive community challenges. First, the St. Landry Chamber Bingo game challenged players to practice social distancing while appreciating their environment and the community. Players could block off bingo squares by doing virtual activities like thanking a medical worker or sharing a picture of their favorite view in their home. Later, they debuted a Gift Card Challenge for businesses and organizations to purchase restaurant gift cards for any preplanned events or gatherings later in the year in order to provide cashflow and encourage shopping local while staying safe at home.

In April, the Chamber partnered with the local Economic Development organization to host a virtual CARES Act Panel discussion for small businesses. Dubbed “St. Landry CARES for Small Business” the Panel included local business professionals answering questions and debunking myths about the Federal CARES Act and providing real time advice to St. Landry Employers and Businesses Owners.