State unemployment stats for week ending May 30

The Louisiana Workforce Commission announced unemployment claims for the week ending May 30.

The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending May 30, 2020 dropped to 19,334 from the week ending May 23, 2020 total of 23,961. For a comparison, during the week ending June 1, 2019, 2,800 initial claims were filed.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending May 30, 2020 decreased to 301,598 from the week ending May 23, 2020 total of 328,409. The continued claims were above the comparable figure of 14,745 for the week ending June 1, 2019.